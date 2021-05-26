No one injured in garage fire

No one was injured in a Wednesday evening fire at 1125 N. Irving St. in Fremont.
Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene at 5:20 p.m. He said a woman who lived at the house was using a propane torch to burn cotton fibers from a tree that were on the ground.
The woman thought she was far enough away from the garage. She later heard a crackling noise and saw that the garage was on fire, Tawney said. The fire spread to a neighbor’s shed. Siding on the neighbor’s barn-style garage was damaged as well.
Paint on the woman’s house bubbled from the heat.
Tawney said it took firefighters six minutes to get the fire under control.
He estimates $35,000 worth of damage to the garage, not including contents. He estimates $5,000 to replace the shed, not including contents, and another $5,000 in damages to the barn-style garage.