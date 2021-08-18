No one injured in garage fire

No one was injured in a fire that started in a garage on Monday evening.

Lt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Department said the call came in at 6:21 p.m. about a fire at a one-story house with an attached garage at 2128 E. First St.

“The fire started in the garage and was threatening to spread to the rest of the residence,” Morris said.

Firefighters already were in the area as there had been two previous ambulance calls that had come in at the same time.

“We were on our way to assist with the second ambulance call when we were dispatched to the fire, so we were able to get there relatively soon for being as busy as we were,” Morris said.

Only two firefighters were on the firetruck when it reached the scene.

“In the first five minutes, we were able to get the fire knocked down which had started in the garage and the garage was fully involved,” he said.

Two adult residents and two young boys, who lived in the house, were out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.