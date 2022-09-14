No one injured in house fire

No one was injured in a Tuesday morning fire at 505 W. Fifth St., in Fremont.

Capt. Nick Morris said the Fremont Fire Department was called at 10:33 a.m. about smoke pouring out of the building’s roof.

Morris said when firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of the eaves of the house and second story windows. The house had been turned into two apartments and the main floor unit was vacant, while the other had an occupant.

“We quickly found out that the tenant that was staying at the apartment was out,” Norris said.

Fire crews went upstairs and discovered a hole between the house’s first and second floors. Crews sent to the main floor quickly extinguished flames there.

Norris said firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within the first 10 minutes after their arrival. After that, they opened void spaces in walls to find where the fire might have spread.

“That’s where the real labor starts,” Morris said. “You have to start tearing walls down and checking for hot spots and making sure we got all the fire out.”

Morris said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office determined the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

“We got there timely enough to get it before it (the fire) had gotten into the attic,” Morris said. “Typically, once a fire finds its way to the attic in these older homes we have a really hard time getting it fully extinguished as it has free access to pretty much the entire structure of these older houses.”

Morris said two shifts of firefighters were called back.

The Arlington Volunteer Fire Department was called into the Fremont station to cover any medical calls, while local firefighters were at the house fire.