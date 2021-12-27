No one injured in mobile home fire

No one was injured in a mobile home fire on Christmas night, but a fire official believes the structure was a total loss.

Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department was called to Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park Lot 28.

Neighbors saw fire on the outside of the mobile home and notified the two people inside, Fremont Rural Fire Chief Carl Nielsen said.

“The neighbor and the homeowner, initially, had the fire pretty much out when we arrived and we just had to do some overhaul,” Nielsen said.

Fire got in between the siding and the interior of the trailer so firefighters had to rip some siding off the structure.

“We had to dismantle some of the inside as well to get to the smoldering parts to put it out,” Nielsen said.

Two adults and Nielsen believes three dogs also were in the structure. Everyone got out of the mobile home. One occupant had some trouble breathing

Nielsen said firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, making sure the fire was extinguished completely.

He said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

Nielsen believes the mobile home was a total loss, estimating damages at about $7,500.

Fremont Fire Department was on the scene with a rescue squad in case of injuries. One occupant did have some trouble breathing, but wasn’t transported.

Nielsen urges the public not to plug several space heaters into the same outlet.

“We’ve got to be wise of the electrical loads on the outlets,” he said.

