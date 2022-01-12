No one injured in Monday morning apartment fire.

No one was injured after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Powerhouse apartments, 734 N. Park Ave., early Monday morning.

Tenants of the apartment building made the call after smoke detectors went off inside the complex.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the call at 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters made their way up to the third floor of the complex to lay hose onto the fourth floor via the standpipe. When firefighters made entry, they noticed their job was done for them.

“We made entry into the room and the room was completely smoke filled. The fire was contained in that one room and the building’s sprinklers already put it out. We didn’t even pump any of our own water on the fire, so the sprinkler system did its job,” Capt. Pat Tawney said.

According to Tawney, the residents were only evacuated outside the complex for a brief time and were let back inside the apartment’s lobby after the fire was found to be contained.

Fremont Police also assisted with the evacuation.

“The problem was it took us a while to get the building sprinkler system turned off. There was a lot of water. Being on the fourth floor, there was water damage probably all the way down. There was even water in the basement,” Tawney said.

A damage estimate was put at $100,000. The fire department’s report indicated water damage was the most costly to the building.

“Honestly, the building could be fixed for $25,000, but the rest on the report is for cleanup from the water damage,” Tawney said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a candle that was placed next to a couch. The residents of the apartment in question left it lit and went to bed. They awoke to the smoke detectors and immediately left the apartment.

Tawney encouraged people to be more vigilant of candles in the future.

“Candles are an open flame,” Tawney said. “It’s fine if you have one in the room with you, but you’ve got to put it out if you leave or go to bed. We see a lot of fires happen from candles. We see a lot of people lose houses because of candles.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0