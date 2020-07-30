'No regrets' in decision to hold Washington County Fair, board president says

While the fair’s demolition derby was unable to take place Wednesday, Cloudt said the board is working with Three Rivers to get a permit to have the event on Sept. 19

“While that’s still preliminary and we do not have a permit for the occupancy, we are going to apply for that,” he said. “We have the derby officiating team on reserve and we are very excited to say that we’re moving forward with that, pending getting the appropriate authorization from Three Rivers Health.”

The fair’s 4-H events took place in a show-and-go fashion, with participants coming to the fair and leaving the same day.

“It worked out great,” Cloudt said. “The 4-H’ers and their families are troopers, to come in in their trailers to get set up to show.”

Although the lack of having livestock buildings for visitors to look in lowered the fair’s overall traffic, Cloudt said events like the tractor pull still pulled in large crowds.

“Our tractor pull Tuesday night had as many tractors pulling as we’ve ever seen in the 52 years we’ve been hosting it just because people are hungry to get out and pull their tractors,” he said. “It was absolutely cool last night to see all the tractors that were here.”