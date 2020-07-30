'No regrets' in decision to hold Washington County Fair, board president says

With the Washington County Fair wrapping up on Wednesday, Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said there were “no regrets” with the activities that took place.
“I feel that everyone was able to social distance to their comfort,” he said. “We did a lot of measures in cleaning bathrooms and cleaning all of our touchable surfaces, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it, and we’re super excited we had our fair.”
In late June, the fair board announced that it would cancel its major events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its Granger Smith and Logan Mize concert, demolition derby and pancake feed.
But many of the fair’s outdoor and smaller-crowd events were allowed to continue through work with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas and local law enforcement.
The fair ended on Wednesday with a 4-H livestock auction preview and auction that afternoon.
Despite everything going on, Cloudt said he’s had multiple comments from fairgoers thanking them for having the fair.
“While attendance was down, and we completely expected that because of the no advertising and because of the situation that we’re in and our environment right now, the folks that were here were very excited to be here,” he said. “Our crowds weren’t large, so we were within our social distancing guidelines.”
While the fair’s demolition derby was unable to take place Wednesday, Cloudt said the board is working with Three Rivers to get a permit to have the event on Sept. 19
“While that’s still preliminary and we do not have a permit for the occupancy, we are going to apply for that,” he said. “We have the derby officiating team on reserve and we are very excited to say that we’re moving forward with that, pending getting the appropriate authorization from Three Rivers Health.”
The fair’s 4-H events took place in a show-and-go fashion, with participants coming to the fair and leaving the same day.
“It worked out great,” Cloudt said. “The 4-H’ers and their families are troopers, to come in in their trailers to get set up to show.”
Although the lack of having livestock buildings for visitors to look in lowered the fair’s overall traffic, Cloudt said events like the tractor pull still pulled in large crowds.
“Our tractor pull Tuesday night had as many tractors pulling as we’ve ever seen in the 52 years we’ve been hosting it just because people are hungry to get out and pull their tractors,” he said. “It was absolutely cool last night to see all the tractors that were here.”
Even with the fair being mostly unpopulated at times, such as when livestock shows or nightly events weren’t taking place, Cloudt said he was pleased with the Washington County Fair.
“The fair felt different, but I will say that we are very glad that we did it,” he said. “Unanimously, the board has been excited that we did it, and we’ve had no complaints, no regrets, so it’s been very good.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.