No reported injuries from garage fire

No injuries were reported from a fire in a garage early Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Iowa Street.

Lt. Blake Wagner of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 5:19 p.m. and learned a vehicle was fully engulfed inside a garage.

“Initial reports said there were some explosions happening from inside the engine compartment of the vehicle,” Wagner said.

Moderate black smoke was coming from the garage when crews arrived.

“Crews were able to suppress the fire within a matter of a minute or two when we got on scene,” Wagner said.

The crews were able to contain the fire to the garage, which is part of a duplex.

Heavy to moderate fire damage occurred in the garage where the vehicle, a pickup truck, was situated, and some smoke got into the unit that the garage was attached to, he said.

No fire got into the living space or attic.

Wagner said smoke was in the common attic space that the two units share and into the neighbor’s residence. He said there was no damage to the other part of the duplex, just some light to moderate smoke.

Wagner said a man had been working on the truck in the garage.

