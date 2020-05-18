No volunteers needed for Avenue of Flags on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No volunteers will be needed to help post American flags along Military Avenue on Memorial Day.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Fremont Avenue of Flags committee plans to post flags just in front of the Veterans Park - instead of all along Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road.

The committee will put up and take down the flags. They are asking that no volunteers come to the park.

“Hopefully, by the Fourth of July, we’ll be back to normal,” said Chris Madsen, co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags.

Madsen noted that under typical circumstances volunteers are in close proximity of one another inside and outside of the Avenue of Flags trailers.

“We can’t have multiple people touching the flags, touching the flag poles,” he added.

Madsen expressed gratitude for volunteers who’ve helped post and take down the flags in the past.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers who’ve always shown their support,” Madsen said. “We greatly appreciate it and we look forward to seeing them on July Fourth.”