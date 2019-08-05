First National Bank of Omaha has kicked off its 2019 Community First Awards, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy.
This is the fourth year that First National Bank has presented the Community First Awards, which recognizes and rewards nonprofit organizations who are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area. The top organization will receive $25,000 to support a project that will make a significant and tangible community impact.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate their community project from through Aug. 16 using the online nomination form: https://woobox.com/fyt77h. The highest scoring qualifying nominations will be narrowed down to a maximum of 20 finalists by First National Bank employees. The finalists will then be presented for a public vote from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27 where the winning nonprofit organization will receive a $25,000 cash donation to support its project. The second- and third-place organizations will receive a $10,000 and $5,000 donation, respectively. The winners will be announced the first week in October.