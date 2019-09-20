Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore are asking for Nebraskans to submit nominations for Nebraska’s flood heroes.
Visit www.nebraskaimpact.com/flood-heroes to nominate a flood hero.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Earlier this year, the Governor and First Lady launched an initiative to recognize Nebraskans who displayed extraordinary courage and compassion while helping their neighbors and communities recover from this year’s floods. Nominations are still being accepted until the October 1 deadline.
Nominations are currently under review and honorees will be selected and receive recognition later this year.