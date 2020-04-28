Nominations sought for Step Forward Awards

ServeNebraska is calling for nominations for the Step Forward Awards.
The Step Forward Awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers across Nebraska who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their community. Award recipients will be selected by the governor. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations will close July 1.
Nomination categories include: Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, Community Media Partner, and Lifetime Achievement.
For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov.
