The Governor’s Office, along with ServeNebraska, is seeking nominations for the Step Forward Awards.
As the most prestigious awards offered to volunteers in Nebraska, the Step Forward Awards serve to honor those volunteers who have worked to make their community a stronger place. Finalists and award recipients will be hand-selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are asked to submit the name of individuals whose efforts are worthy of this recognition. Applications will close Aug. 30.
Nomination categories include: Adult Volunteer (age 19 and over), Youth Volunteer (age 18 and under), Senior Volunteer (age 65 and over), Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service Volunteer (AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, or VISTA), Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer (individual or group), Community Media Partner, Lifetime Achievement.
For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.Serve.Nebraska.gov.