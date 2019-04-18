A local organization, has been help pets for a while now.
Founded in January 2016, FurEver Home is a nonprofit, Fremont-based operation that provides low cost spay/neuter, vaccination and micro-chipping programs, as well as training to Dodge County residents.
Staffers organize fundraisers, community-building events and in-depth training sessions for the organizations’ volunteers.
It offers the "Bail Out" program to help owners pay for fees assessed at the local shelter after their dog has been picked up as a stray.
Upon bailout, the owner agrees to spay/neuter their pet, get vaccinations updated, micro-chip and license their pet.
Owners receive a one-time, free in-home consult to prevent their pet from getting loose and becoming stray again, states information from the organization’s website.
FurEver Home, Inc., also offers "Operation Sit & Stay" to owners going through medical treatment or recovery from major surgery who are not able to care for their dogs while they are trying to get better, have no family available or near to assist them or could not otherwise afford boarding services.
Deborah George, founded the organization, said in a 2016 Tribune article that she’s always been a dog lover, but it wasn’t until the social media-wave hit that she saw how many dogs were in need of help.
“I started seeing more and more posts about dog abuse, dog neglect, dogs being euthanized so shelters would have more space,” she said. “I just got to the point where couldn’t just sit back and think ‘Oh, how awful,’ and not do anything about it.”
So she went to work.
In 2017, the organization even helped animals affected in Texas by Hurricane Harvey.
More recently, the organization has been helping pets and their owners affected by historic flooding in the Fremont area.
“We recently served just under 170 animals from the flooding,” she said in a letter to Nestle Purina, which donated 43,000 pounds of pet food and litter.
Part of that donation is being utilized by the organization’s pantry, which is providing food and supplies to owners until most can get back on their feet. The pet pantry has provided assistance to 377 families since it opened March 23.
Additional information about FurEver Home, Inc., is available at its website: https://fetchingfureverhomes.org or Facebook page or by calling 402-979-8800.