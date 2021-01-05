Nonprofit hosting public meeting for housing development grant process

Midwest Housing Development Fund Inc. will host a meeting informing the public of grant application for a housing unit project in north Fremont.

The meeting will be held this Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Gifford Tower at 2510 N. Clarkson St., according to a press release.

MHDF, a Nebraska nonprofit corporation, plans to send a funding application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for Fremont Northside Townhomes II.

The low-income housing tax credit project, which aims to benefit low-income residents, will consist of 30 units in a triplex design located south of 29th Street and east of North Yager Road. No residents will be displaced by the project.

MHDF is requesting up to $1.2 million in funds from the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund and National Housing Trust Fund grants. The funding is available for affordable local housing activities.

In addition to the funds, the nonprofit will receive up to $5 million by a purchaser of the low-income housing tax credits from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

According to the release, up to $130,000 will be in the form of deferred developer fees, while up to $900,000 will be in the form of a conventional first mortgage.