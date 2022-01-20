Nonprofits encouraged to register for Fremont Area Big Give

Craig Huffman has seen how the Fremont Area Big Give can help a nonprofit.

Huffman is executive director of Camp Calvin Crest, which raised $4,040 through the 24-hour online event in 2021.

“Last year, the generosity of the donors supported us as we met the needs of our campers coming out of the isolation and challenges of COVID,” Huffman said.

Now, Huffman encourages other nonprofits to register for the 2022 Fremont Area Big Give.

Registration has opened for area nonprofits interested in being part of the sixth annual event.

This year, the FABG will take place on May 10. The event will start at 12 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m.

Nonprofits have until Feb. 28 to register for this event and may do so by visiting https://www.fremontareabiggive.org/.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation organizes this endeavor to raise funds for area nonprofit organizations. The event also helps increase public awareness of the impact nonprofits make in addressing social challenges.

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers encourages area nonprofits to participate.

“Year after year, we continue to be impressed by the generosity of the Fremont area,” Diers said. “Considering that the average contribution is $25, it’s an amazing success for our whole nonprofit community.”

Last year, the FABG had a record-breaking number of nonprofits participate in the fifth annual event.

Diers said 68 organizations raised a total of $425,651.

A variety of nonprofits participated including Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, Trinity Lutheran School, Keene Memorial Library and Fremont Opera House.

Approximately 2,000 donors participated in the 2021 event, which had the “Star Wars”-themed “May the Fourth Be With You.”

Since its inception, FABG has raised a total of $1,627,326 for area nonprofits.

There are no restrictions for participating nonprofits based on an organization’s size; however, they must:

Be a 501©3 in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Have a visible presence and provide services that directly impact the Fremont/Dodge County area.

Huffman knows nonprofits can benefit by being part of the event.

“I would encourage all nonprofits to register and promote their mission, because it opens up the doors to new donors, new volunteers and greater awareness of the important work they do,” Huffman said.

As for donors, anyone may contribute to a nonprofit registered to participate in the FABG. The minimum donation is $10. There is no maximum donation.

Donations made through Fremont Area Big Give are 100% tax-deductible. Immediately after an online contribution is processed, a donor will receive an e-mailed receipt acknowledging their gift.

Those with questions are asked to e-mail info@facfoundation.org with any questions or call the foundation at (402) 721-4252.

