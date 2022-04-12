Nonprofits getting ready for Fremont Area Big Give

Melissa Diers is seeing businesses and nonprofit organizations gear up for the Fremont Area Big Give (FABG) on May 10.

Diers is executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which organizes an endeavor designed to raise funds and awareness for area nonprofit organizations.

In the last five years, FABG has raised a total of almost $1.7 million for nonprofits and served 13 towns throughout greater Dodge County.

It raised $425,651 through a total of 1,081 gifts in 2021 alone.

This is the sixth year for the FABG, a 24-hour period of giving. The online event allows people to donate to their favorite nonprofits at fremontareabiggive.org from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

“Everyone can make a difference,” Diers said. “The minimum gift is just $10.”

Donors also can choose to give $10 to one nonprofit and $10 or more to another.

Diers encourages the public to participate in the fundraising event, citing the vital role the nonprofits play.

“If we didn’t have these nonprofits, we wouldn’t have the quality of life we have here in the Fremont area,” she said. “It’s important that we all recognize that and support them.”

Area nonprofits include entities that:

Serve children and adults in need;

Provide educational, athletic and artistic opportunities;

Promote health, safety and wellness;

Advocate for animals.

Participating nonprofits include: Care Corps’ LifeHouse, which works to prevent homelessness; and The Bridge, which helps people who’ve experienced domestic violence.

Other nonprofits include: Camp Fontanelle, Fremont Rural Fire Department, Dodge County 4-H Foundation; Keep Fremont Beautiful; Fremont Area Veterans Coalition; Dodge County Historical Society; FurEver Home, Inc.; Fremont Family YMCA; Roots to Wings, which helps individuals with disabilities, and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools — just to name a few.

Diers appreciates the big-heartedness she’s seen in the community.

“The generosity we’ve seen reflects the increased need we have seen following the flood of 2019 and COVID-19,” Diers said. “We were not sure if during those years we were going to see as much generosity displayed during the Big Give, because times were tough, but we were amazed. Last year, we had a record number of donations.”

Another record — in the number of participating nonprofits — already has occurred in 2022.

“This year, we have a record 71 nonprofits,” Diers said.

Nonprofits are working hard to create their profiles for the FABG website. The profiles tell what the organizations do and how they impact the community.

FABG will have a variety of incentive prizes awarded throughout the 24-hour day of giving.

With these prizes, donors have a chance to see their contributions matched and help a nonprofit win a monetary prize during a certain time frame.

For instance, FNBO is sponsoring a Match Minute, which doubles donations during five, pre-set times.

So if a donor makes a contribution during a Match Minute, his or her charity of choice gets double of that donation.

During a Match Minute, gifts coming in will be matched up to $100 per gift until $1,000 runs out. A Match Minute will happen five times during the day for a total of $5,000.

First State Bank and Trust is sponsoring the Golden Tickets. Every hour — between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. — one donation will be randomly selected to receive a Golden Ticket and $500 will be added to that donation.

Pinnacle Bank is donating a total of $5,000 to 10 selected participating nonprofits.

A business also can create a fundraiser through which it provides a matching gift to employee donations — so they are giving twice the amount of money to their favorite nonprofit.

“We have a number of businesses that have done that over the years,” Diers said.

Businesses can choose a particular nonprofit to support and match gifts that come in — up to a certain amount, such as $1,000.

Anybody contributing to that particular nonprofit can help it receive the $1,000 in matching funds.

Diers cites how the FABG helps the community.

“It is a communitywide event to show off our area’s spirit of giving, raise awareness of the vital work of our local nonprofits,” Diers said, “and to celebrate the collective effort it takes to make the Fremont area great.”

