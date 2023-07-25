The North Bend Area Community Band will play a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at First Lutheran Church, 3200 East Military Ave., Fremont.

The public is invited to attend the free, 50-minute concert. Ice cream and cookies will be served after the concert by First Lutheran Women.

The 30-nine member band ranges in age from high school students to senior citizens.

Besides North Bend and Morse Bluff, members are from Fremont, Hooper, Uehling, Schuyler, Lincoln and Omaha.

The band’s repertoire includes American folk music, patriotic, marches, and religious selections and is under the direction of Ryan Baldwin.

Cultivating kindness with the Fruit of the Spirit is the summer-long theme at First Lutheran Church. The event is sponsored by First Lutheran Women and is designed to be a way share kindness with the local community.