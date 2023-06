The North Bend Area Community Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 in North Bend City Park during the Old Settlers Celebration.

The 39-member band, organized in 1987, includes high school age students to senior citizens. Ryan Baldwin, North Bend Central instrumental music director, has assumed the directorship of the band after the retirement of longtime director Bruce Bartels.

The band's repertoire includes marches and patriotic selections as well as popular favorites from the past.