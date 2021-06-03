 Skip to main content
North Bend car show to return this summer following pandemic hiatus
North Bend car show to return this summer following pandemic hiatus

  • Updated
north bend car show.jpg

Vehicles line the streets in North Bend during the 2018 car show.

 Courtesy photo

A North Bend staple is returning at the end of June following a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Old Settlers Days Car Show will return on Saturday, June 26, in North Bend. The daylong event will be sponsored by the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department for the first time and will take place at 140 W. Seventh St.

North Bend Fire Chief Waylon Fischer said the department chose to sponsor the event for the first time in an attempt to reinvigorate the annual tradition that was put on pause due to the pandemic.

“We want to make sure to have this because it brought a lot of people downtown right by our station,” he said.

Fischer said the event had become increasingly popular in previous years before being put on hold. The event, which is free to the public, will feature competition in a number of different classes, including:

  • Motorcycle
  • Firetruck
  • Jeep
  • Rat Rod
  • Street Rod
  • Tractor
  • Trucks
  • Cars

Trucks and cars will be broken down further into four categories:

  • 1900-1959
  • 1960-1969
  • 1970-1990
  • 1991- current.

Each class will be judged, with the top three submissions receiving trophies. The event will also feature special awards for the following categories:

  • Best of show
  • Best interior
  • Best paint
  • People’s choice
  • Longest distance traveled
  • Loudest pipes

Registration for the event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at the North Bend Fire Station. Registration to participate in the event will cost $20. Judging will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the trophy presentation occurring at 2:30 p.m.

The fire department is also offering sponsorship opportunities at various levels for those interested in contributing to the event. Fischer said the donations will go toward funding the car show.

So far, Fischer said the department has raised about $1,200 of its $2,000 goal.

“Sponsorship is so important because, even though the fire department is tax-based income, we can’t use tax dollars to put on public events,” he said. “So the money that we’re getting from sponsorships is what’s going to pay for hosting the car shows.”

Fischer hopes to see blocks lined with vehicles participating in the car show this summer. He said that kind of participation could help bring people from across the area to North Bend and provide a boost to the town’s local businesses.

“We’re just going to work hard to try and build it up like it was before,” he said.

