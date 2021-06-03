North Bend car show to return this summer following pandemic hiatus

Best of show

Best interior

Best paint

People’s choice

Longest distance traveled

Loudest pipes

Registration for the event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at the North Bend Fire Station. Registration to participate in the event will cost $20. Judging will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the trophy presentation occurring at 2:30 p.m.

The fire department is also offering sponsorship opportunities at various levels for those interested in contributing to the event. Fischer said the donations will go toward funding the car show.

So far, Fischer said the department has raised about $1,200 of its $2,000 goal.

“Sponsorship is so important because, even though the fire department is tax-based income, we can’t use tax dollars to put on public events,” he said. “So the money that we’re getting from sponsorships is what’s going to pay for hosting the car shows.”

Fischer hopes to see blocks lined with vehicles participating in the car show this summer. He said that kind of participation could help bring people from across the area to North Bend and provide a boost to the town’s local businesses.

“We’re just going to work hard to try and build it up like it was before,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.