North Bend Central graduate dies in horse training accident

A 2020 graduate of North Bend Central High School died Friday, April 29, in a horse training accident.

Callie Witt, 20, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died Friday morning following a training accident on the Keeneland training track in Lexington, Kentucky, according to an article posted online by Thoroughbred Daily News.

The article said the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when Witt was thrown from a 2-year-old horse.

“Alpha Event Medicine, the track’s on-site medical team, immediately attended to her life-threatening injuries. Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived at the scene within six minutes and transported Witt to the University of Kentucky Emergency Department, where she was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries,” the article said.

Funeral arrangements for Witt are pending at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

