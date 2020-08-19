North Bend community gets new signage welcoming visitors

Deanna Wolf said it was Sue Emanuel’s daughter who noticed that North Bend’s signs were in need of repair.
While driving from Omaha to visit Emanuel, her daughter had one question: “Can’t North Bend get some better signs?”
“The signs were very faded, and the one on the north side of town went down in the flood, the one on the south side was mostly standing and we lost the one of the west side of town, which we did not replace,” Wolf said. “So she noticed the signs. Sometimes when you’re driving by something every day, you don’t really pay attention to it.”
Now, the North Bend community has new, colorful signs welcoming drivers to the community on the north, east and south sides of town. The new signs were placed May 14.
The project was a collaboration between the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and North Bend Area Community Foundation, which contributed $3,000 to the total cost of $4,300.
Wolf, who is treasurer of the North Bend Area Community Foundation, said work began after Emanuel brought the topic to the chamber of commerce.
“The chamber formed a committee of six people, and that six-person committee worked on the project,” she said.
The committee was comprised of Emanuel, Whitney Armstrong and four members of the chamber. For the signs’ design, it worked with Love Signs, owned by former Husker football kicker Jake Wesch.
Wesch and his wife, Brittany, worked on several ideas for the signs’ design and presented them to the committee to choose. The final design features the color orange for North Bend High School and a drawing of the village’s location on the Platte River.
“So that was highlighted on the top of the sign where there’s a star up there on the top right corner, which shows a north bend,” said Katy Bode, treasurer of the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and Wolf’s daughter.
The sign also features several icons at the bottom highlighting North Bend’s amenities: gas, swimming, golf, church, food and fishing. Bode said the icons were modeled after interstate signs, which show what attractions a particular exit has.
“Love Signs proposed a variety of them, and so we narrowed it down to be these that were probably the most relevant to North Bend,” Bode said.
With the new signs’ installation, Wolf said they were a definite improvement on what was there before.
“We’ve had good comments, nice comments at the chamber of commerce meeting,” she said. “And I think people are pleased with the signs there.”
Although the west side of North Bend did not get a new sign due to land issues, Wolf said the town will see more in the future.
“We did not replace the sign on the west side of town because soon probably with the bypass, we’ll put a sign out on the Highway 79/Highway 30 intersection, the new intersection north of town,” she said. “We’ll do a really major nice sign there when that is open.”
Wolf said the new signs not only show North Bend’s great history, but also keeps the community vibrant and alive and fresh.
“We want to welcome people to town, and I think we have young people moving back to town because the North Bend area’s a great place to live,” she said. “So the signs represent the community.”
