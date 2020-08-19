North Bend community gets new signage welcoming visitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deanna Wolf said it was Sue Emanuel’s daughter who noticed that North Bend’s signs were in need of repair.

While driving from Omaha to visit Emanuel, her daughter had one question: “Can’t North Bend get some better signs?”

“The signs were very faded, and the one on the north side of town went down in the flood, the one on the south side was mostly standing and we lost the one of the west side of town, which we did not replace,” Wolf said. “So she noticed the signs. Sometimes when you’re driving by something every day, you don’t really pay attention to it.”

Now, the North Bend community has new, colorful signs welcoming drivers to the community on the north, east and south sides of town. The new signs were placed May 14.

The project was a collaboration between the North Bend Area Chamber of Commerce and North Bend Area Community Foundation, which contributed $3,000 to the total cost of $4,300.

Wolf, who is treasurer of the North Bend Area Community Foundation, said work began after Emanuel brought the topic to the chamber of commerce.

“The chamber formed a committee of six people, and that six-person committee worked on the project,” she said.