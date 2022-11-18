North Bend event offers free, gently used clothing, toys decorations

North Bend is hosting an event designed to help bring even more cheer to the holiday season.

This marks the 10th year for Christmas Blessings in North Bend, an event during which people can get gently used clothing, coats, shoes, toys and holiday decorations — all for free.

The event began in 2012.

“Someone started it in town, trying to encourage the true meaning of Christmas giving,” said Melissa Powell, volunteer.

People can donate gently used items from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at North Bend City Auditorium, 741 N. Main St.

The free shopping is set from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, inside the auditorium in the community, which is about 16 miles west of Fremont.

During the past couple of years, the event had to take place in an outdoor garage sale-type setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first year being back in the auditorium,” Powell said.

Three North Bend churches sponsor the event: United Presbyterian Church, St. Charles Catholic Church and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

The churches gather volunteers and take donations for the event.

Each church has a representative which takes the lead, said Powell, who represents St. Charles.

Powell estimates that between 400 and 500 people have come to the event when it took place inside the auditorium.

The last time it was inside the auditorium was in 2019.

Photos from that event depict the large number and variety of items.

Several tables placed end to end were piled high with colorful clothes. Other tables held an assortment of toys, while Christmas decorations filled many others.

Powell invites people to the 2022 event.

“I hope people donate items that can be a blessing for somebody else during the Christmas season and I hope people attend to shop at the event, because it is meant for anybody,” Powell said. “It is meant for everybody to come and hopefully find what they need for the holiday season for free.”