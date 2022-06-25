North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club travels to Papillion for June garden tour

Fourteen members and guests of the North Bend Goldenrod Garden Club participated in its June garden tour on Wednesday, June 22.

Two Master Gardeners’ homes were visited in the Papillion area. Each gardener gave information about the many plant species planted in their gardens and shared plants with those in attendance.

The group then traveled to the beautiful, colorful Halleck Park in Papillion. They were greeted by Tony Gowan, parks director for the City of Papillion, City Councilman Steve Engberg, Connie Leversee of the Papillion Garden Club, and Karla Rupiper, volunteer coordinator for the Butterfly Garden at Halleck Park.

The Blue Star Memorial Garden/Veterans Park and the Butterfly Pollinator and Habitat Garden are located in the park. The Veterans Park honors the service and sacrifice of our nation’s military veterans, especially those in Sarpy County. Veterans Park is an official Blue Star Memorial and its Honor Walls display the names of Sarpy County veterans of all eras. The Papillion Community Foundation along with the City of Papillion are partners in Veterans Park.

The Butterfly Pollinator and Habitat Garden, created in the shape of a butterfly, is coordinated by Rupiper and maintained by Papillion area volunteers. The Papillion Garden Club maintains the Blue Star Memorial Garden under the direction of Leversee.

The pride and support of the city officials and the volunteer coordinators for the park and its volunteers were apparent.

Members and guests enjoyed lunch together at a Papillion restaurant at the end of the morning tour. The tour was planned by Goldenrod Garden Club member, Joan Wellensiek.

