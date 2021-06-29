North Bend man sentenced to probation for drug possession, resisting arrest

A 24-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Austin D. Dolezal previously pleaded guilty to the two charges in the Dodge County District Court on May 17.

On March 20, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car property damage incident west of Ames. Upon making contact with Dolezal, one of the drivers, a deputy noticed that he had glossy eyes, flushed skin and was sweaty and agitated.

Dolezal kept telling the deputies that he wanted to leave the scene and became verbally noncompliant with demands to step outside of the vehicle. During a struggle while attempting to detain Dolezal, deputies deployed a taser on him.

While searching Dolezal’s vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe in his jacket he removed prior to being placed under arrest and meth in his wallet.

Although Dolezal planned on applying to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court after his plea, his attorney said he had not been accepted into the program. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she was not opposed to a term of probation.