North Bend man sentenced to probation for drug possession, resisting arrest

A 24-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Austin D. Dolezal previously pleaded guilty to the two charges in the Dodge County District Court on May 17.
On March 20, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car property damage incident west of Ames. Upon making contact with Dolezal, one of the drivers, a deputy noticed that he had glossy eyes, flushed skin and was sweaty and agitated.
Dolezal kept telling the deputies that he wanted to leave the scene and became verbally noncompliant with demands to step outside of the vehicle. During a struggle while attempting to detain Dolezal, deputies deployed a taser on him.
While searching Dolezal’s vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe in his jacket he removed prior to being placed under arrest and meth in his wallet.
Although Dolezal planned on applying to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court after his plea, his attorney said he had not been accepted into the program. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she was not opposed to a term of probation.
Given Dolezal’s mental health, Beamis said she was recommending that he be required to take part in three 12-step meetings per week and have medication management after obtaining a psychiatric evaluation.
“I feel like this needs a step further to determine what additional services may be needed for him that would go beyond a co-occurring evaluation,” she said.
Despite not being accepted into drug court, Dolezal’s attorney said her client was living at the Arch Halfway House and had been sober for 90 days. She said Dolezal would comply with any orders and wanted to stay clean and sober.
“This is probably the best you’ve been in some time,” Hall told Dolezal. “That should be motivation for you not to go back.”
Along with probation and Beamis’ recommendations, Hall also ordered Dolezal to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations from the Arch. He also ordered him to 60 hours of community service and to complete a cognitive program, employment enhancement and relapse prevention.
“You’re young. You’ve got your future ahead of you,” Hall told Dolezal. “However, if you associate with the same losers that you’ve been around in the past, you’re going to end up spiraling down. You’ll end up in prison, or worse.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Keith A. Keno Jr., 26, of Omaha pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Nov. 5, 2020, Keno was pulled over by a DCSO deputy for speeding and crossing a double solid line. The deputy found that Keno’s driver’s license was suspended and attempted to place him under arrest. Keno subsequently pulled away, ran to his car and drove away from the scene. While evading the deputy, Keno drove at speeds of around 110 mph and without his lights on, forcing other vehicles on the roadway onto the shoulder. The deputy lost contact with Keno and stopped the pursuit as it went into Omaha before notifying other law enforcement agencies. Although he previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, Keno withdrew his plea to make a new one in court. Beamis indicated in court that Keno’s charge would come with a mandatory two-year license revocation. Hall found Keno guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for Aug. 2.
- Nancy S. Ross, 42, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On May 10, DCSO received a report of a male at an Inglewood home threatening other residents with a knife. During a protective sweep of the residence, deputies found drug paraphernalia in one of the bedrooms. Upon further consent and warrant searches, a pen containing tetrahydrocannabinol, a scale with traces of methamphetamine and a bottle of Oxycodone were found. As part of Ross’ plea deal, Beamis said the state would not object to a probation term. After her plea, Hall found Ross guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Aug. 2.
- Rogelio I. Reyes, 40, of Fremont had his trial set for Oct. 28 and 29 and status hearing set for Oct. 28. Reyes is facing a possession of meth incident from January and a possession of a controlled substance charge from a Feb. 14 incident. He has filed not guilty pleas to all of the charges and previously filed a request for a new attorney, but withdrew it in court. Although Reyes’ attorney requested a 60-day furlough as he said his client had been accepted at CenterPointe Campus for Hope, Beamis opposed the motion and said Reyes had no ties to the community, two prior escape charges and a lengthy criminal history. Hall denied the furlough and set Reyes’ two-day trial for the January charge and status hearing for the February charges.
- Derek L. Dodenhof, 31, of Omaha had his plea in abatement hearing set for Aug. 5. Dodenhof is facing multiple charges from an incident on Dec. 23, 2020, including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money in regard to drug delivery, all enhanced by a habitual criminal status. Although Dodenhof previously filed a request for a new attorney, he withdrew it in court. Dodenhof’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss, while Beamis filed a motion to quash. Beamis said Dodenhof’s attorney had filed a motion to withdraw a not guilty plea past the deadline, while Dodenhof’s attorney said she had to wait until lab results had come in. Beamis also said the motion had no legal basis or authority and was unsure on what the defense was asking for. Hall sustained Beamis’ motion to quash and Dodenhof’s motion to withdraw the plea and told his attorney to re-file an appropriate plea by noon that day. He also ordered her to file a plea in abatement by Friday and set the hearing. Although Dodenhof’s attorney made a motion to reduce her client’s bond from 10% of $100,000 to $50,000, Hall denied the motion after Beamis stated that Dodenhof had five prior failures to appear.