The North Bend School District finalized the purchase of former senior living facility property Birchwood Manor early last week.
The facility's owner, Pamela Quinn, announced last June that there were plans to sell the property after its license from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and certification from Medicare and Medicaid were revoked due to flooding in March.
The center's 33 residents were moved to Snyder on March 15 and returned two days later, but had to evacuate again the next day after the DHHS deemed the facility was not able to meet their needs.
North Bend Central Public Schools Superintendent Dan Endorf said he received an email from Quinn regarding the district's level of interest in that property, which was purchased for $200,000. The property encompasses roughly 12 city lots adjacent to the high school.
"As far as long-term plans for that property, there has been absolutely no discussion about what the future holds," he said. "And I don't believe the decision will be made for a very long time, as this land was purchased with a vision toward the future, not the present."
The center was the second-biggest employer in the town, with more than 60 staff members, Endorf said and was a great neighbor to the school district.
Endorf said he's just recently started the exploration process for potential demolition of the building.
"I think the board has an eye on the future," he said, "and the ability to purchase land that is connected to the school is an asset that people will appreciate even more as years go by."