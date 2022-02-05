North Bend schools continue renovations, evolution.

North Bend Public Schools is slated to premiere its improved elementary school in the fall.

With North Bend Central High School undergoing a renovation in 2014, Dan Endorf, superintendent of North Bend Public Schools, said the elementary school is getting the same benefit.

“About five years ago, we began to assess the elementary facility and campus and, soon thereafter, we realized that this was going to be a long-term project,” Endorf said.

Built in 1959, the elementary building still has aspects of the original build, like some bathrooms, maintaining an overall look reminiscent of the 1960s. The building has had numerous renovations since that time, including a new gymnasium add-on in 2014, but none as all-encompassing as what North Bend is taking on now.

“It’s a 60-year-old building. We knew it was in need of renovation,” Endorf said.

The main office of the elementary building and the HVAC system for the facility have been renovated, and in the summer of 2018, a new playground was added. The new improvements are planned to build on these upgrades.

“We are planning on finishing up our upgrade of our HVAC system, putting up new windows in the older part of the school, interior doors, finishing up our new LED lighting systems, renovating our bathrooms and more,” said Galen Uhing, head custodian at North Bend.

Classrooms will be improved as well.

“Basically all of the teachers’ classrooms are going to get a whole new facelift. All new cabinets, boards, flooring, paint and more if it’s needed,” Uhing said. “Everyone’s room is going to get totally redone.”

Teachers expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

“We are really excited about it,” said Jodi Dorcey, a kindergarten teacher at North Bend. “The architects have talked to each and every one of us, at least two times, to find out what we want in our individual classrooms. They have designed what they interpreted our ‘wants’ to be.”

Endorf said the renovations are not coming from an increased numbers of students, but a need to preserve a facility that has been useful to the district for more than a half-century.

“This wasn’t necessarily concentrated on student enrollment as it was more about maintaining a quality facility. I don’t think anyone has a crystal ball surrounding the growth of North Bend; however, the needs for the facilities were such that a renovation was necessary if we want to keep this facility for another 60 years,” Endorf said.

The most notable addition (at least for the students) has been the all-new playground, which was finished the summer before the start of the pandemic.

Endorf indicated that before the new playground, North Bend elementary utilized the city’s park as the school’s playground.

This caused some concerns that eventually led to the new playground at the school.

“It’s more beneficial for us now because of what you would call a ‘stranger danger’. When we had kids at the park, we couldn’t control who came because it was city property. Our new playground keeps our kids in our little zone,” Uhing said.

Other additions being made to the elementary school include increased security and safety aspects of the facility — an important aspect of most school districts throughout recent years.

“The new front office gives a secretary the ability to see who is at the front door. Before they couldn’t, besides a little camera that you don’t even need to stand in front of,” Dorcey said.

Uhing added the new security additions — which have already been or will be added — include items such as more external doors, harder classroom doors, keycard locked doorways, more cameras and revamped classroom windows for security situations such as school lockdowns.

DR Anderson of Omaha is the general contractor for the renovation. This firm also completed the North Bend High School project. DR Anderson’s bid for the elementary was $1,932,000.

North Bend did not have a bond issue for these renovations, but is utilizing the district’s building fund, which provided a positive for the district as it has navigated through the pandemic.

“COVID was actually a benefit for this. It held us off two years which gave us a chance to bring in some more funds,” Uhing said.

With construction set for summer, and the renovations being done by early fall, faculty members are enthusiastic for what’s to come for the district.

“So far we’ve been happy with everything that’s gotten done so far,” Uhing said. “It’s going to be exciting to see it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0