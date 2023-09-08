The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced the winners in NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest.

The contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members. The winning photographs are featured in a 2024 calendar that includes biosecurity information poultry owners can use to protect their flocks from diseases.

Kelsey Bunn of North Bend was one of the students who submitted a winning photo for this year’s contest.

NDA’s 2024 calendar featuring poultry photo contest photographs and biosecurity information can be viewed and downloaded from NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.