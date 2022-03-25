North Bend teacher charged with child abuse turns himself in

According to a press release issued by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Friday, North Bend Central elementary physical education instructor Craig A. Schmeckpeper has turned himself.

The release states, Schmeckpeper turned himself in at approximately 9:35 Friday morning following a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies received an arrest warrant for Schmeckpeper, following an investigation into child abuse claims, on March 22. Schmeckpeper faces one count of a child abuse, a class IIIA felony.

The official affidavit by the Dodge County Attorney's Office states Schmeckpeper “knowingly and intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his or her life or physical or mental health.” Schmeckpeper’s warrant for arrest invoked the same class IIIA felony stating, “child abuse not resulting in serious injury.”

According to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, on Feb 17, Schmeckpeper allegedly grabbed a North Bend elementary student out of line during a physical education course and proceeded to pin the child’s arms behind his back, and told the rest of the students in attendance to hit him, saying “Free hits as you go by” and “Free punches.”

Allegedly, five students “lightly” hit the child in the stomach. The child also reported pain from Schmeckpeper while his arms were pinned.

Deputies interviewed two witnesses that were present during the event, and corroborated the story.

Investigators for Dodge County were also able to gather security camera footage, which allegedly captures the incident, along with documents conducted by North Bend Central for an internal investigation into the incident.

The charge Schmeckpeper is facing can carry zero to three years in incarceration or the possibility of probation, According to Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski.

Schmeckpeper officially resigned from North Bend Central during the last school board meeting, which took place March 21. The Fremont Tribune reached out to North Bend Central Public Schools, and they have chosen not to comment on the situation at this time.

