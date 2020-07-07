North Bend to hold fifth 'Grab N' Go' event

A North Bend restaurant will distribute 100 carry-out meals from 5-6 p.m. July 9.
LeRoy’s Steakhouse will be the fifth location in Dodge County to take part in the “Grab N’ Go” initiative sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Task Force.
The “Grab N’ Go” concept was created by the Greater Fremont Development Council.
Previous events have taken place in Fremont, Hooper and Scribner.
GFDC Director of Quality Life Kelly Gentrup said the previous event held in Hooper on June 30 fed 80 Hooper residents. Gentrup said, during the program’s five previous events, more than 800 meals have been delivered to Dodge County residents.
“This, among other ‘Grab N Go events’, was well received in the community,” she said in an email.
Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said she believes the response to each event has grown steadily each week.
“I think that’s because we’ve been better with getting the word out and we’re working with community partners to let folks know about these events,” she said.
She added that the popularity of the events only shows how important food security is to Dodge County residents during the pandemic.
“It’s a confirmation of the need to provide these events and we appreciate it and are sure happy to do it,” Diers Said.
Following the North Bend event, another “Grab N’ Go” event will take place nfrom 5-6 p.m. July 16 at Mel’s Bar & Lounge in Scribner.
