North Bend Volunteer Fire Department plans car show

Pat Tawney hopes the public will come to a show that features a wide variety of motorized vehicles.

And one that benefits a good cause.

The Second Annual North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Car Show is set for Saturday, June 25, at the station, 140 W. Seventh St.

Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. and trophy presentations at 2 p.m. Registration is $20 on the day of the show.

The car show is part of Dodge County Old Settlers festival.

There will be food trucks at the show. Food, snow cones and T-shirts will be for sale, said Tawney, who is president of the North Bend Rural Fire District.

The car show will feature about 24 different classes with trophies awarded in first, second and third place. Classes include those for tractors, Jeeps, motorcycles and any car or truck, modified or stock.

“Our motto is: ‘You bring it. We’ll show it,’” Tawney said.

Tawney hopes for a good turnout this year.

“We ran into rain problems last year and we had 55 cars our first year,” he said. “We’re hoping for really good weather and we’d really like to have 100 cars.”

Proceeds from the event is used for equipment purchases for the North Bend Fire Department.

“We really want this to work for Old Settlers,” Tawney said. “People are coming to town anyway. We just like them to come earlier and enjoy the show.”

There are plans for future shows.

“Every year, we want to make it bigger and better,” he said, adding, “We’re working pretty hard (on this year’s show) and we hope the weather holds. It looks like there’s a little chance of rain Saturday morning, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

