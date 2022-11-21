 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Fremont Tribune is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
breaking editor's pick featured top story

North Carolina Woman injured, café damaged in Monday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Man with plywood at cafe

Masonry worker Earl Carter repairs wall damage at Corner Cafe in North Bend. The restaurant was damaged Monday morning, Nov. 21, during a two-vehicle crash.

 JEFF FORWARD; Fremont Tribune

A 43-year-old woman from North Carolina suffered unknown injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning, Nov. 21, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials stated in the release that an accident was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 79 in North Bend.

The incident involved a collision between a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Betsy Peardon, 43, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Adam McClellan, of Mead.

The incident caused the destruction of Peardon’s vehicle, from which she was extricated before being transported to Methodist Fremont Health for unknown injuries, officials stated in the release.

The accident also left a popular local diner with significant damage.

People are also reading…

The Corner Café at 605 N. Main St., North Bend, incurred $15,000 worth of damages, officials noted.

The restaurant Corner Café in North Bend suffered exterior wall and masonry damage along a 16-foot stretch of the eatery, said Frank Kadavy of C&F Masonry, in Fremont. Kadavy and co-worker Earl Carter were called to the restaurant after the early morning accident on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some escape historic snowfall just in time for Thanksgiving week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News