North Carolina Woman injured, café damaged in Monday crash

A 43-year-old woman from North Carolina suffered unknown injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning, Nov. 21, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials stated in the release that an accident was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 79 in North Bend.

The incident involved a collision between a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Betsy Peardon, 43, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Adam McClellan, of Mead.

The incident caused the destruction of Peardon’s vehicle, from which she was extricated before being transported to Methodist Fremont Health for unknown injuries, officials stated in the release.

The accident also left a popular local diner with significant damage.

The Corner Café at 605 N. Main St., North Bend, incurred $15,000 worth of damages, officials noted.

The restaurant Corner Café in North Bend suffered exterior wall and masonry damage along a 16-foot stretch of the eatery, said Frank Kadavy of C&F Masonry, in Fremont. Kadavy and co-worker Earl Carter were called to the restaurant after the early morning accident on Monday.