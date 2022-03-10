Northeast Community College in West Point schedules estate planning course

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course on estate planning.

Estate Planning & The Probate Process – What, Why, How (FNPL 5110/22S & CRN #70110) will meet two consecutive Wednesdays, March 26 and April 6, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 104, 200 W. Washington St, in West Point.

Death is a hard reality to confront, however, planning for the future can be very beneficial for those loved ones left behind. Preparing documents like wills, trusts and powers of attorney in advance may alleviate stress and bring comfort and clarity to the grieving process.

This class will teach participants what to consider before having these documents prepared; how to protect assets and minimize tax consequences; how to designate someone else to make important decisions for you and how to ensure those wishes are carried out.

Cost of the course, with Ben Borgmann the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269. Pre-registration is required.

