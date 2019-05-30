Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a 56-hour training course for those wishing to earn their CDL license.
CDL Training Course (TRDR 5100/19S & CRN #70138/60002) will meet in West Point and Norfolk. The 16-hour classroom training portion of the course will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 and 14 in Room 104 of the West Point Technical Center, 200 W. Washington St.
The 40-hour driving/testing lab will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-12 in the Utility Line Building at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
During this CDL training course, students will learn general CDL test information, safe driving practices, transporting cargo, air brakes, pre-trip inspection of truck and preparing for the driving skills exam.
Students must be 18 years of age and have a valid Nebraska driver’s license (21 years of age if driver’s license is from another state). Students are also cautioned that the physical requirements for a Class A Commercial Driver License (required for truck-tractor operators) must be consistent with the standards of the United States Department of Transportation. The required drug/alcohol testing (not included in course fee) includes pre-admittance, random, post-accident and reasonable suspicion testing.
Cost of the course is $730. Financial assistance is available through the Community College GAP Assistant Program for students meeting income guidelines. For more information, contact Amy Kaiser at 402-844-7245.
Pre-registration is required. To register for this class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.