Northeast Community College offering estate planning course

Northeast Community College will offer a course on estate planning in West Point in October.

Estate Planning & The Probate Process – What, Why, How (FNPL 5110/20F & CRN #60212) will meet two consecutive Tuesdays, Oct. 13-20, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 102, 200 W. Washington St.

This class will teach participants what to consider before having documents prepared; how to protect assets and minimize tax consequences; how to designate someone else to make important decisions for you and how to ensure those wishes are carried out.

Cost of the course, with Ben Borgmann the instructor, is $30.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269. Pre-registration is required.

