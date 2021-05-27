Northeast Community College offering farm and ranch welding class

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a two-credit welding course beginning soon.

Farm and Ranch Welding (WELD 1990/21SU & CRN #30865) meets Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-28, from 5-8 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 107, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.

This course covers basic welding skills for farm, ranch and some processes used in industry.

Students will learn how to safely and effectively set up and weld with multiple processes including: (OAC) oxyacetylene cutting, (SMAW) stick, (GMAW) short circuit and spray mig and (FCAW-G) dual shield mig.

Supplies needed are: helmet, welding cap, clear safety glasses, locking pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, welding coat, stainless steel wire brush. Students are requested to wear jeans and boots to class.

Cost of the class, with Vern Hood the instructor, is $250.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

