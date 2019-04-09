Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a class to soothe and comfort the mind, body and soul with herbal home spa treatments.
Herbal Home Spa (HOEC 5160/19S & CRN #70090) will meet from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the West Point Technical Center, 200 W. Washington St.
In this course, participants will learn to make herbal beauty treatments used for relaxing bath, facials, hair conditioners, skin softening and aromatherapy. They also will learn about herbs and essential oils used to relax and reduce stress. Recipes will be included for sugar scrub, mineral salts and lavender/oatmeal/almond scrub.
Cost of the class, with Rachel Liester as the instructor, is $27.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.