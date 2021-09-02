 Skip to main content
Northeast Community College plans make-and-take door hanger class
Northeast Community College plans make-and-take door hanger class

Northeast Community College in West Point will be offering an autumn decorative door hanger class.

Decorative Door Hangers – Autumn – (HOEC 5135/21F & CRN #60203) will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9-11:30 a.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 104, in West Point.

It is designed for a group of friends to come together to join this “make-and-take” class with Fab 402. Participants will be able to create and paint a unique door sign. They will pre-select from a football, leaf or mason jar hanger prior to class.

Fab 402 will provide all materials, guidance, and inspiration for the class. Participants will use paint so they are asked to dress appropriately.

Cost of the class, with Dawn Schroeder the instructor, is $32 (supply costs included).

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

