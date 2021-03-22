Northeast Community College to offer estate planning course in West Point

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course on estate planning in April in West Point.
Estate Planning & The Probate Process – What, Why, How (FNPL 5110/21S & CRN #70090) will meet two consecutive Thursdays, April 8 and 15, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 102.
Preparing documents like wills, trusts and powers of attorney in advance may alleviate stress and bring comfort and clarity to the grieving process. This class will teach participants what to consider before having these documents prepared; how to protect assets and minimize tax consequences; how to designate someone else to make important decisions for you and how to ensure those wishes are carried out.
Cost of the course, with Ben Borgmann the instructor, is $30.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269. Pre-registration is required.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
