Northern Natural Gas starts work on removing old pipeline supports from Platte River

Work began on a project to remove unused pipeline supports from the Platte River near Fremont this week.

Northern Natural Gas started construction activities to remove sheet pilings and bridge pillars on the river west of the U.S. Highway 77 bridge on Monday.

“The two on the north side will be removed, and the two on the south side are still in the river bank,” NNG Spokesperson Mike Loeffler said. “So they’re not removed as part of this project, but the two on the north side are being removed because they ended up within the waters of the river.”

The pillars were left behind after a pipeline bridge running across the river constructed in the 1930s was abandoned in 2000.

“And then through river erosions and the river changing, the stanchions, I call them pillars, ended up kind of in the middle of the river,” Loeffler said.

One major erosion took place after the state’s flooding in spring 2019, which along with ice jams in later years caused the city to reach out to NNG about removing the pillars in an effort to prevent future events from happening.

“It used to be closer to the bank, but now with all of the flooding and the high waters we’ve had, the bank is cut out there and now they’re out in the river more,” former City Administrator Brian Newton said in October 2021.

The pillars, which are 5 feet in diameter, go down all the way to the bedrock, or 30 to 40 feet below the river’s surface.

As the pipeline now runs under the river rather than a pipe bridge, Loeffler said no additional work will need to be done after the individual removal of each pillar.

“Once those are removed, then that will be the only thing we have left to do,” he said. “There’ll be no service interruptions as a result of this removal.”

Loeffler said NNG will have a construction area south of Ridgeland Avenue that the public should avoid or take caution if entering throughout the course of the project.

“We’ll have the workspaces and everything noted and signs put up,” he said. “For safety purposes, we want to make sure that people that are near the area know exactly what we’re doing.”

The maintenance project is estimated to take about 45 days, or through March 31, Loeffler said.

“The primary concern for this project is to remediate any safety concerns,” he said, “which is something that’s one of the things that we always stress in our company.”

For questions, comments or concerns on the project, contact Loeffler at 402-398-7103 or NNG’s Operations Communication Center at 1-888-367-6671.

