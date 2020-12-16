NP Dodge's Ashley Nicole Realty Group hosts socially distanced holiday celebration

“I’m slightly a procrastinator, so I’d say we started getting it together two weeks ago,” she said.

Sam Elofson, office administrator at the realty group, said she is proud to be able to work with someone devoted to giving back to the community, especially during a pandemic.

“[Nicole] goes over and beyond in everything she does, but to work to make something as traditional as visiting Santa as safe as possible, so that kids won’t miss out, is truly selfless,” she said.

Nicole also noted the help of her fellow agents Trista Beaudette and Hope Benne, saying she wouldn’t have been able to host the event without their help.

Because of the strong turnout and comments from parents, Nicole said the group has found a new event to look forward to every year, even after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

“Just because things in the world are crazy right now, doesn’t mean that we have to stop everything,” Nicole said. “It means that we just have to change the way that we do it and it’s important to continue those relationships in any way we can. And so for me, this was a way that I got to continue to build relationships with my clients and do it in a way that everyone felt safe.”