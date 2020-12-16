NP Dodge's Ashley Nicole Realty Group hosts socially distanced holiday celebration

NP Dodge’s Ashley Nicole Realty Group has found a new, socially distant way to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.
On Sunday, the group had a drive-thru holiday party at its location on 1037 E 23rd St. in Fremont for parents and children of all ages. In total, Nicole said about 75 cars and 150 children rolled through the event.
Cars would initially enter through the back alley behind the building, where the name of the child, as well as their age and other information, would be communicated to workers at the front of the building.
From there, parents would drive their children up to the front of the building, where they would then receive gifts and treats, while the parents sipped on hot cider.
“We tried to keep it so only one or two cars pulled over at a time,” Nicole said. “So it wasn’t a lot of people all congested in one place.”
On top of the gifts and treats, Santa also made a surprise visit for families. Nicole said families had the option to park in the realty group’s parking lot to get a special picture with St. Nick.
“Everybody stayed well apart, most of the people stayed in their vehicles,” she said. “It was just really fun.”
Nicole said she came up with the idea to have the modified Christmas party two months ago and has been buying gifts for the event ever since. However, she said the real preparation for the event didn’t kick off until a couple weeks ago.
“I’m slightly a procrastinator, so I’d say we started getting it together two weeks ago,” she said.
Sam Elofson, office administrator at the realty group, said she is proud to be able to work with someone devoted to giving back to the community, especially during a pandemic.
“[Nicole] goes over and beyond in everything she does, but to work to make something as traditional as visiting Santa as safe as possible, so that kids won’t miss out, is truly selfless,” she said.
Nicole also noted the help of her fellow agents Trista Beaudette and Hope Benne, saying she wouldn’t have been able to host the event without their help.
Because of the strong turnout and comments from parents, Nicole said the group has found a new event to look forward to every year, even after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.
“Just because things in the world are crazy right now, doesn’t mean that we have to stop everything,” Nicole said. “It means that we just have to change the way that we do it and it’s important to continue those relationships in any way we can. And so for me, this was a way that I got to continue to build relationships with my clients and do it in a way that everyone felt safe.”
