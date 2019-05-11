The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District hosted the 2019 Spring Conservation Sensation on May 1 at Czechland Lake Recreation Area near Prague. Over 300 fifth- and sixth-grade students spent the day outdoors learning about natural resources through hands-on environmental education activities.
Students attended from eight different elementary schools, including: North Bend Elementary, Bellwood Elementary, Logan View Elementary, Wahoo Middle School, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Grade School (Weston), St. Wenceslaus Catholic Grade School (Wahoo), St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School (David City) and David City Elementary.
Lower Platte North NRD staff and volunteers provided sessions with topics focused on soil, water, forestry and wildlife. Guest presenters included: Papio-Missouri River NRD, NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service), Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska Extension-Dodge County 4-H, Nebraska Extension-Saunders County 4-H, Newman Grove High School Shell Creek Watershed Monitoring Program students, and Wildlife Encounters.
David City FFA members and Wahoo Public Middle School student council officers served as group leaders and guided students between sessions and activities.
Students participated in eight different activity stations that provided experiences discovering conservation best practices, exploring lake ecosystems, casting and fishing, tree planting, drone demonstrations, learning about Nebraska wildlife, seeing owls up close, and participating in a predator and prey wildlife game.
The day concluded with a Wildlife Encounters presentation, sponsored by JEO Consulting Inc. Wildlife Encounters introduced students to a variety of exotic animals and provided information on the species.
Spring Conservation Sensation is held annually on the first Wednesday in May. The 2020 conservation sensation will mark the 30th anniversary for the event. Registration is open to any schools within Saunders, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Boone, Madison and Platte counties.
Registration for the 2020 Spring Conservation Sensation will open next spring. For more information, contact the Lower Platte North NRD Office at 402-443-4675.