NSEA executive director steps down following family health concerns

The Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) has released a statement following their executive director stepping down citing family health reasons.

Maddie Fennell, who was a National Board Certified Teacher and the 2007 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, had held the position since 2017. She passes her position onto the association’s Director of Advocacy Trish Guinan

Guinan, who had been with NSEA for 43 years, taught mathematics at the secondary and college levels. She began her work with the association as a field representative for members in 1996, becoming director of member rights in 2000, and director of advocacy in 2012.

“I am very grateful for the faith that the board of directors and our NSEA members have placed in me during my time as executive director. Unfortunately, the continued health needs of my husband, my son and other members of my family require more attention than I can give while also fully executing the responsibilities of executive director. I have been a member of the NSEA since 1986, and I will continue my support of the important work done by the incredible members, leadership, and staff of the association,” Fennell stated in the release.

NSEA President Jenni Benson expressed appreciation for Fennell.

“The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind Maddie’s desire to step down and we wish her and her family the very best for the future. I know our members join me in thanking Maddie for her service to the Association,” Benson stated in the release.

While teaching, Guinan served as the Fremont Public Schools staff development coordinator.

Guinan also served as vice president of NSEA’s Metro District Board of Directors.

Guinan was also a delegate to the National Education Association Representative Assembly and the NSEA Delegate Assembly.

