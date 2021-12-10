NSEA Survey finds staff shortages, mental health decline among students and teachers

A third of the Nebraska teachers responding to a survey indicated they plan to leave their district at the end of the school year.

With these and other statistics at hand, the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) had a conference in response to a survey regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on its members.

More than 3,000 teachers across the state responded to the survey, which showed increases in mental health concerns among teachers and students.

It also indicated staff dissatisfaction and shortages.

The survey showed that:

97% of members say they are experiencing substitute teacher shortages.

88% of members say their school districts are experiencing para shortages.

84% of members say they see an increase in student mental health concerns.

74% of members say they had to cover classes for a colleague.

64% of members say they are experiencing concerns with their mental health.

60% of members say their district is not providing them enough planning time to do their job effectively.

57% of members say they are working more as opposed to last year.

One-third of all those who took the survey said they are leaving their school district, retiring, or leaving their job and getting another job unrelated to teaching at the end of this school year.

NSEA President Jenni Benson led the conference and mentioned many factors that have brought occupational and mental standards down significantly, with a major focal point being its effect on students.

“The increased student behavior issues are, in part, a reflection of the stress the pandemic has put on children, upending their education, their schedules and their social lives. On top of the staff shortages leading to class coverage demands, the behavior challenges are exhausting our teachers and underscore the need for support services for both students and teachers,” Benson said.

She told how each situation affects others.

“This is a big concern because all of this is tied together. Nothing is in isolation. If you’re covering classes for colleagues, you’re losing your plan time, you’re working more and you are more stressed. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that all of these things are tied together,” Benson said.

Benson also mentioned how these problems are exacerbated not just by the pandemic and shifting workloads, but also in how much staff are being paid.

“It’s death by a thousand cuts,” she said. “One of the things I really despise is when people say ‘you didn’t get into teaching for the income, you got into teaching for the outcome.’ Well income benefits the ability to provide above a reasonable salary.”

She cited what those in education face.

“We shouldn’t have paras with two or three jobs because they can make more at Costco or Walmart,” Benson said. “Many of these teachers work second jobs. I worked a second job my whole career as a waitress because I needed that income based on what I was making as an educator. This is a crisis.”

When it comes to the drop-off of teacher retention and staffing concerns, Benson talked about the demands some school districts in rural areas are going through.

“We know that there are many districts where support staff like administrators and office staff are covering classes as well. We hear superintendents are driving buses. We hear everyone is in this together,” Benson said.

When asked about what the primary factors are that have led school staff to feel this way, Benson said it’s a combination of many things.

“We are looking at little things that have been chipping away at the ability to recruit,” Benson said. “We’ve seen a 50% decline in the number of folks going into the teaching profession in the last 10 years. Yes, the pandemic has multiplied a wide variety of things for all of us, not just for educators. We have been talking about this for years. We need to be proactive. We need to continue to say what we need to do to recruit and retain while giving benefits and salaries that will keep people in the profession.”

Benson mentioned during the conference how solutions are available to address salary concerns, specifically with money coming in from federal relief programs such as ESSER.

“We need to look at how we raise salaries and benefits and be able to pay paras and bus drivers and custodial staff what we need to pay them so that they stay in the field,” Benson said. “This is about meeting the needs of our families, our students and our educators in the state of Nebraska.”

