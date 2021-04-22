Nurses honor guard seeing interest in group

Carol Bohling and Jan Ostransky have been seeing local interest in the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.
The nurse honor guard is a non-affiliated, nonprofit, statewide organization that provides a tribute service for an active or retired nurse at their passing at the request of their family.
This five-minute service honors the legacy of the nurse and the difference they made in the lives of others.
The service can be conducted at the visitation or graveside or at the invitation of the presiding clergy at the funeral or memorial service.
Bohling and Ostransky are retired nurses who have been working to establish an honor guard that will provide nurse tribute services in Fremont and communities within a 30-mile radius of the city.
Last week, eight Fremont area active and retired nurses were inducted into the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at a service in First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
They were: Melinda Rasmussen, Joyce Vavricek, LuAnn Ruwe, Margaret Beckwith, Carol Bohling, Carol Bourek, Janet Divis and Janet Ostransky.
At the service, the new honor guard members, attired in white uniforms, received their blue nursing capes and white nurses’ caps that will be worn when conducting a tribute service.
Bohling said there has been much interest in the NNHG.
“Jan and I now have a waiting list of active and retired nurses in the Fremont area who wish to be inducted into the NNHG when another training and induction ceremony is scheduled at a future time,” Bohling said.
Active and retired nurses, who have been inducted into the NNHG, can participate in any NNHG Nurse’s Tribute Service, regardless of area of the state.
One retired nurse told a Fremont-area NNHG member she has already added to her funeral plans to have family request a NNHG Tribute Service at her funeral, Bohling said.
In support of the NNHG mission, a donation already has been received from the Fremont area.
A tribute service can be requested through the funeral director, officiant, the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard web site, or by contacting an area leader, Ostransky, who is from Fremont, at 402-719-0343 or Bohling of North Bend at 402-652-8166.
The services, provided at no cost to the family, include:
- A reciting of the Nightingale Tribute during which all nurses are asked to stand;
- Placing a white rose on the casket or urn, signifying a nurse’s devotion to the profession;
- Striking a musical triangle three times;
- Extinguishing a Nightingale lamp and presenting it to a family member, officially releasing the nurse from his or her duties.
For more information about the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard visit the web site at www.nebraskanursehonorguard.org.