Nurses honor guard seeing interest in group

Carol Bohling and Jan Ostransky have been seeing local interest in the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.

The nurse honor guard is a non-affiliated, nonprofit, statewide organization that provides a tribute service for an active or retired nurse at their passing at the request of their family.

This five-minute service honors the legacy of the nurse and the difference they made in the lives of others.

The service can be conducted at the visitation or graveside or at the invitation of the presiding clergy at the funeral or memorial service.

Bohling and Ostransky are retired nurses who have been working to establish an honor guard that will provide nurse tribute services in Fremont and communities within a 30-mile radius of the city.

Last week, eight Fremont area active and retired nurses were inducted into the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at a service in First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

They were: Melinda Rasmussen, Joyce Vavricek, LuAnn Ruwe, Margaret Beckwith, Carol Bohling, Carol Bourek, Janet Divis and Janet Ostransky.