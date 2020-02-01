The National Weather Service in Omaha is keeping an eye on flood prone areas in the state with warm weather on the horizon.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 40s and 50s this weekend in Dodge County. With varying snow depths across the county and state, the warmer weather will likely lead to snow melt.
Temps in the 40’s and 50’s this weekend will lead to melting snow and potential ice breakup on area rivers. Potential Ice jams leading to rises in river levels may pose a flood threat to flood prone areas. Latest river conditions and forecast are at: https://t.co/YJcsrFFBjM pic.twitter.com/NQ3HJ1i8iA
— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 30, 2020
David Pearson, a hydrologist from the National Weather Service Omaha office, said the probability of snow melt could actually be beneficial toward preventing the same conditions that led to last March’s floods.
Last year, snow hung around throughout February and into March. That amount of snow, combined with precipitation and frozen soil, rapidly fed water into rivers. This led to massive ice jams, quickly pushing water over the banks and onto land.
“It’s just kind of like starting over in a way, it’s almost a clean slate,” he said. “The longer you wait the worse it can get, melting earlier can be good.”
You have free articles remaining.
With the snow melting, there’s also a chance that the soil may lose some of its frost, which is another positive step compared to last year’s conditions.
Pearson’s biggest concern lies on the river. Though the Platte River is only covered with a thin layer of ice, there is still an outside chance the melting snow could get ice moving and ultimately cause a jam.
“The overall concern isn’t very high,” he said. “There is some ice left in the Platte, if we get some ice to move we could have an ice jam. It’s worth talking about and at least being aware.”
Luckily, Pearson said any jams would clear quickly.
“There are no alarm bells that need to be rung, but there still is a non-zero percent chance that there could be ice jams this weekend,” he said.
Pearson, along with other members of NWS Omaha will be in Fremont on Tuesday to provide a flood outlook for 2020 at Christensen Field from 7 to 8:30 p.m.