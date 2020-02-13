NWS released updated report regarding spring flood outlook

The National Weather Service in Omaha released its updated flood outlook on Feb. 13.
The update follows the 2020 Flood Outlook that took place in Fremont at Christensen Field earlier this month. During that presentation, NWS hydrologist David Pearson said there would be an elevated risk of flooding moving forward in the spring.
Thursday’s update largely resembles prediction. In the update, Pearson noted an above-normal risk of flooding for the year. He based this risk off two factors: elevated soil moisture and above-normal streamflows.
In the report, Pearson said spring flooding will be largely dependent on “the location and intensity of additional precipitation and thunderstorms.”
You have free articles remaining.
The report notes the Missouri River below Sioux City to Omaha has an increased risk of flooding. The Platte River has a “high likelihood” of experiencing minor flooding. In the report, Pearson added that there is a greater than 50% chance that the Platte will experience moderate flooding.
Other rivers and creeks of concern noted in the report include Wahoo Creek, Shell Creek and portions of the Elkhorn River.
Dodge County is not currently listed as a county within the state that may experience minor-to-moderate flooding.
The majority of Nebraska and Iowa are not experiencing issues with river ice. The only exception lies on the Elkhorn River near Scribner, where an ice jam discovered on Feb. 3 has caused intermittent road closures on U.S. Highway 275.
Precipitation during the past three months is up nearly 200% in most areas, leading to increased soil moisture across the state.
Two more updates will follow Thursday’s report: one on Feb. 27 and a final report on March 12.