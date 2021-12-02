NWU, Columbus High and Fremont High To Sing In Christmas Concert

Nebraska Wesleyan has released a statement about their upcoming musical event.

Wesleyan's University Choir, Jazz Choir, and Chamber Singers will be joined by choral ensembles from Columbus High School and Fremont High School this Saturday for a Christmas concert. Over 200 student members will be in attendance.

The performance will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

The five choral ensembles consisting of nearly 200 musicians will be accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ, will share the story of Christmas in timeless music from across the ages and around the world. The audience will be invited to sing along in several beloved carols. Among the choral selections are Wesleyan’s signature arrangement of "Silent Night," "Gloria" from Andre Thomas's Gospel Mass, "For Unto Us a Child is Born" from Handel's Messiah, and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" in the style of Pentatonix.

Tom Trenney, assistant professor of music and conductor of choirs at Nebraska Wesleyan University, serves as artistic director and conductor of Christmas With Wesleyan.

“We started this event three years ago, but then COVID happened. We are so gracious though that we have the opportunity to do it again this year,” Trenney said.

"Struggling to find our way through a global pandemic, suffering through a heightened season of political discord, and striving to create a more just and fair world can leave us all weary and worn. Nonetheless, Christmas comes to us with its message that comfort can come to hold our suffering and that joy can come to grace our sorrow,” Trenney said.

“In a lot of ways, we are sharing the Christmas message, tidings of comfort and joy. We have been surrounded by bad news, challenging news, but it's important to see the good news, that there is joy around us. It's beautiful to see all of us coming together for this event,” Trenney said.

“We hope that Christmas with Wesleyan will open our students' hearts and minds to the comfort and joy that the season offers us, regardless of the complexities and challenges of our circumstances, and we look forward to sharing a message of hope with our families and friends," Trenney said.

The performance will be free, but this won't be the last public concert like this for the holiday season. Wesleyan will also be hosting an online program with excerpts from the concert on Dec. 20.

“The online program will just be our Wesleyan students. This is more of an outreach for people who couldn't come for our in-person event,” Trenney said.

“I'm just so thankful to the participating schools. We are all just so grateful to sing together after last year,” Trenney said.

The performance will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, located on the NWU Campus at 2723 N. 50th Street in Lincoln.

