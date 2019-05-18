Nye Health Services has announced the promotion of Kathy Kirby, occupational therapist, as the executive director of Nye Home Health Care.
Kirby has been a part of the Nye Health Services team for 20 years. She started her journey as an occupational therapist with Nye Pointe in 1999, and continued her work at both Nye Legacy and Nye Square.
Kirby received her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy in September of 1999 from Creighton University.
Nye Health Services provides a complete continuum of healthcare services for people seeking independent and assisted living, state-of-the-art rehabilitation, traditional skilled nursing care, and now home health care and home care services.