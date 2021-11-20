Nye Legacy has drive-thru rehab reunion

Lani Polzin knows the relationship that can develop between a physical therapist and a patient.

Polzin has been a physical therapist at Nye Legacy in Fremont for more than 10 years.

By simple definition, physical therapists use exercises and equipment to help people regain mobility.

Polzin said it’s worthwhile to see a patient’s progress.

“You do build that relationship to give that support,” Polzin added.

On Thursday, Nye Legacy had an event during which staffers could see former and current patients and provide them with a to-go meal and prizes.

In the past, Nye Legacy has had Rehab Reunions — events that offered opportunities for patients and physical therapists to see one another after treatment had ended.

“It’s a time to celebrate all of the people who have gone through our inpatient or outpatient rehab programs,” said Jessica Lewis, clinical liaison.

Typically, the event has involved a night during which Nye hosted a meal inside its building at 3210 N. Clarkson St.

“But due to COVID, we decided we were going to do a drive-thru so we could be distanced and they didn’t have to get out of their cars,” Lewis said.

Nye Legacy partnered with Nye Home Health Care, Nye Square (independent and assisted living) and Nye Pointe, which along with Legacy, is a skilled nursing facility.

“We all worked together to put this on,” Lewis said, adding that approximately 30 employees were involved.

She estimated that about 50 to 60 people drove through. Although they didn’t have a dinner inside the building, drive-thru recipients got a take-home meal of hamburgers, chips, baked beans, water and a dessert.

Area businesses donated door prizes. For instance, Burger King, McDonald’s and Jimmy John’s donated gift certificates. Nye Home Health, Platte Mechanical and Kindred Home Health Care and Hospice donated gift baskets and HyVee donated a patio table and chairs.

The event, which ran from 4-5:30 p.m., gave physical therapists and other staffers a chance to see — albeit briefly — people who’ve benefitted from their services.

Lewis talked about one the best aspects of the event.

“I think it’s seeing everyone who’s either been through therapy or is still in it,” she said.

Lewis said the relationships between patients and physical therapists are built on trust, compassion and integrity.

“I think it’s neat — the relationships they get to build,” Lewis said.

Polzin appreciated the opportunity to see those who came through the drive-thru.

“Some of these individuals we haven’t seen since before COVID and so it’s great to hear that they’re doing well,” Polzin said. “They love to see the familiar faces of staff even though it’s been 20 months.”

Polzin previously helped with the event when it took place indoors.

This is the first year of having the event again after COVID.

“It’s modified, but it’s still a great turnout and it’s a great as a therapist to see these individuals — not in the clinic — but in this other setting and event,” she said.

There was perhaps one small drawback to the drive-thru.

“I’m a talker so with the drive-thru, I don’t get to talk with the individuals as long as I would like to,” Polzin said.

But it’s been good to see all their faces.

“One individual came through,” Polzin said. “I haven’t seen her for two years and she was proud that she’s still doing her exercises and walking and was relieved that she still saw so many familiar faces.”

