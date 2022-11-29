 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nye Square plans drive-thru cinnamon roll event

  • Updated
Nye Square at 655 W. 23rd St. in Fremont

Nye Square will be hosting its First Friday Cinnamon Roll event on Friday, Dec. 2.

Anyone can drive through Nye Square at 655 W. 23rd St. in Fremont from 9-10 a.m. for a free cinnamon roll. Guests are asked to use the north entrance off of 23rd Street.

The event takes place on the first Friday of each month.

